Blue Jackets' Owen Sillinger: Waived Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger (knee) was put on waivers by Columbus on Saturday.
Sillinger's inclusion on the waiver list indicates that he's recovered from his knee injury. The 28-year-old had 11 goals and 29 points in 44 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. Assuming he clears waivers, Sillinger is expected to report to Cleveland.
