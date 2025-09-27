default-cbs-image
Sillinger (knee) was put on waivers by Columbus on Saturday.

Sillinger's inclusion on the waiver list indicates that he's recovered from his knee injury. The 28-year-old had 11 goals and 29 points in 44 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. Assuming he clears waivers, Sillinger is expected to report to Cleveland.

