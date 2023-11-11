Watch Now:

The Blue Jackets activated Laine (upper body) from injured reserve Saturday.

Laine has missed the last nine games after taking a hit from Calgary's Rasmus Andersson, which resulted in a four-game suspension for the Flames defenseman. Laine has a goal and an assist in four games. He will play on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner, as well as see time on the top power play.

