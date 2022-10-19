Laine (elbow) has been skating in full gear for two days and could return for the Blue Jackets' games in Finland Nov. 4 and 5, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Laine was initially expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, but it appears he's slightly ahead of schedule for a return. During his skating sessions, he's also taken light shots and hasn't reported any new pain in his sprained elbow. The winger was injured in the Blue Jackets' season opener versus the Hurricanes.