Laine returned to the ice for Monday's practice after clearing COVID-19 protocols, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Laine skated on a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Kent Johnson during the session. It appears as though he will be ready to play Tuesday versus Ottawa after sitting out the past two games. Laine has accounted for nine goals and 16 points in 20 appearances this season.
