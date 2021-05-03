Laine (illness) will make his return Monday against the Predators, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Laine's absence was limited to just one game. He's always a threat to score given his superb shooting ability, but Laine has struggled to generate offense in a Blue Jackets uniform, with just 18 points in 41 appearances for Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Sidelined with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Mixed bag in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Goal first point in nine games•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Busts out of scoring skid•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice on power play•