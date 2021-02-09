Laine didn't see the ice for the latter part of the second period and the entirely of the third during Monday's win over the Hurricanes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

It apparently didn't take long for the former Jet to run afoul of Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. Just one game after he lit the lamp twice for Columbus, Laine found himself nailed to the bench after blowing a defensive assignment on Brock McGinn and allowing the Carolina forward to score. Torts denied that the missed backcheck was the sole reason Laine didn't re-enter the game, but it's still remarkable that the 22-year-old star got his first taste of discipline from his new coach before Pierre-Luc Dubois even played his first game with Winnipeg. Laine at least wasn't singled out, as Dean Kukan also got benched for the final 33 minutes of Monday's win, but it remains to be seen if there will be any fallout from this incident, either on Laine's short-term production or on the likelihood of the Jackets signing him to a contract extension before he becomes a restricted free agent next offseason.