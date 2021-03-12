Laine struck for a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Florida.

Laine buried a one-timer from the left circle with a man advantage winding down, giving the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead. The 22-year-old had last lit the lamp Feb. 23, going the ensuing seven consecutive games without a point. The 22-year-old, acquired from Winnipeg in a blockbuster deal earlier this season, has nine goals and five assists in 19 games this year.