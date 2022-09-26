Laine skated on a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Kent Johnson during Sunday's split-squad exhibition game against the Penguins, Bailey Johnson of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gaudreau and Laine are already flashing some chemistry, teaming up on a second-period tally, and while it's not yet clear who will be skating between them to begin the regular season, coach Brad Larsen has made it clear he wants to see what the two star wingers can do together. Laine only played 56 games last season due to injuries but still racked up 26 goals and 56 points, and having another elite scorer alongside him in Gaudreau could allow the 24-year-old Finn to take another step forward with his production.