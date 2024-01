Laine (collarbone) could be ready to return by the end of Columbus' upcoming five-game road trip, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The Blue Jackets' road trip begins Tuesday in Edmonton and ends Jan. 30 against the Blues. Once healthy, look for Laine, who's picked up six goals and nine points through 18 contests this season, to return to a middle-six role and a spot on one of Columbus' power-play units.