Laine (upper body) is expected to fly to Columbus on Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Laine will have to quarantine for 48 hours after arriving in Ohio, but as long as his upper-body injury is no longer an issue, he could start practicing with the Blue Jackets as soon as Monday, setting up a potential debut Tuesday against the Stars. The 22-year-old Finn potted two goals and picked up an assist on Opening Night with Winnipeg before going down with an upper-body injury.