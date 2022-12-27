Laine is in the COVID protocol, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports Tuesday.

Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen isn't sure when Laine was put in the COVID protocol, and it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old forward will be available for Thursday's game against the Islanders. Columbus' previously scheduled contest against Buffalo on Tuesday was postponed because of severe weather. Laine has nine goals and 16 points in 20 games this season, and has been particularly effective lately, scoring seven goals and 12 points in his last 12 games.