Laine dished out two helpers in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

Fourteen different Blue Jackets scored at least one point in this one, but Laine was one of only four to get on the scoresheet multiple times. The 23-year-old winger is arguably the hottest scorer in the league right now, having totaled 10 goals and 18 points during his nine-game point streak. If he continues to produce down the stretch, Laine will certainly secure a hefty payday as a restricted free agent this offseason.