Laine scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Laine's shot precision was a thing of beauty. He fired a laser shelf off David Rittich's shoulder and over the netminder's glove from the left dot. Laine has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 40 games, but this was his first snipe in eight games (one goal, four assists).
