Laine logged an assist and seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Laine helped out on Boone Jenner's first-period marker. During his four-game point streak, Laine has two goals and five assists while putting 16 shots on net. The 24-year-old winger has been dynamic when healthy, racking up 14 goals, 15 helpers, 123 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 33 appearances this season.