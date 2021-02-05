Laine scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-3 win over Dallas.

Laine stayed with a puck on a bit of a broken rush and lifted a backhander past Anton Khudobin from the bottom of the faceoff circle. It was Laine's first goal as a Blue Jacket and gave Columbus a 3-1 lead 7:50 into the second period. The 22-year-old has generated only three shots in his first two games with his new team, but that might be at least partially attributable to finding his comfort level.