Laine (triceps) took the ice Thursday for the first day of the Blue Jackets' training camp, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Laine lined up as the right wing alongside Adam Fantilli for the first day of practice. The 25-year-old Laine appears to be recovered from the injury that ended his season in late March. There's been talk he could see time at center in 2023-24, but that's something that will likely be experimented with during the preseason.