Laine scored his first goal in 15 games in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

So, the Columbus experiment has been a worse fit than the Winnipeg one was. Wow. The goal was Laine's first point in nine games and just his fifth in 23. The pending RFA could be offer sheeted this offseason, leaving the Jackets with nothing if they don't match. But Laine isn't helping his case for either a big deal or offer sheet with his stone cold play. At this point, a trade is still possible before the deadline Monday. Something has to kick start his game; we just worry that it won't come this season.