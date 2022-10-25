Laine (elbow) will return to the lineup Tuesday night against Arizona, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Laine missed six games after being injured in Columbus' season opener versus Carolina. He scored a goal and posted two shots on net prior to getting hurt. Laine was back alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner on the top line of the Blue Jackets during Tuesday's morning skate.
