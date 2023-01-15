Laine scored three goals, the last of which proved to be the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

He came into Saturday stuck in a nine-game goal drought, but Laine smashed it apart by scoring twice in less than three minutes midway through the first period before completing his 10th career hat trick early in the second. The 24-year-old sniper is up to 12 goals and 22 points through 27 games on the season, and if he can stay healthy he could put together a big second half for Columbus.