Laine will be a healthy scratch Sunday against Philadelphia, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Laine logged just 12:21 of ice time in Columbus' 4-3 loss to Washington on Saturday. He has two goals, one assist, 22 shots on net and 13 blocked shots through nine appearances this season. The Blue Jackets will dress seven blueliners and 11 forwards in Sunday's contest, with Adam Boqvist back in the lineup.