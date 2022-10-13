The Blue Jackets announced that Laine won't return to Wednesday's game against Carolina after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Laine logged 7:49 of ice time and scored a goal 11 seconds into the second period before being forced out of the contest. He entered the season with a lot of promise. While he's had a rollercoaster start to his career, he was great last season with 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games. Combine that with the possibility of him playing regularly with Columbus' big offseason signing, Johnny Gaudreau, and the stage seemed to be set for Laine to have a monster season. It remains to be seen if this injury is significant.