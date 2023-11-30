Laine scored his fourth goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

He opened the scoring early in the second period with a brilliant individual effort, stealing the puck in the Columbus zone and catching Montreal on a line change as he raced down the ice for a near-breakaway on Sam Montembeault. Moments of electricity like that have been few and far between for Laine to begin the season, in part because of an upper-body injury that cost him three weeks of action. In five games since he was made a healthy scratch by coach Pascal Vincent however, he's responded with two goals and three points. Laine's upside as a goal-scorer will keep him in a prominent lineup spot as long as he keeps making an impact, and the 25-year-old could catch fire at any time.