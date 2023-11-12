Laine scored a goal on four shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Seeing his first action since Oct. 20 after recovering from an upper-body injury, Laine was immediately put right back on the top line and top power-play unit and responded by snapping a shot top shelf over Ville Husso's glove just moments after a Blue Jackets power play had ended in the third period. It was the 200th goal of Laine's NHL career and his 60th in 161 games for Columbus, and the 25-year-old appears safe to plug back into fantasy lineups.