Laine scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

After snapping an eight-game stretch without a point and an unfathomable 14-game goalless drought Saturday, Laine looked a little more like a superstar Monday, going coast to coast on a highlight-reel tally midway through the third period to tie the score at 3-3 and get the Jackets to OT. Even with this outburst, the 22-year-old has only 10 goals and 17 points through 34 games since arriving in Columbus.