Laine scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.
After snapping an eight-game stretch without a point and an unfathomable 14-game goalless drought Saturday, Laine looked a little more like a superstar Monday, going coast to coast on a highlight-reel tally midway through the third period to tie the score at 3-3 and get the Jackets to OT. Even with this outburst, the 22-year-old has only 10 goals and 17 points through 34 games since arriving in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Goal first point in nine games•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Busts out of scoring skid•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Benched in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Snipes pair Sunday•