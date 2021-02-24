Laine scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.

Both goals came in the second period to erase 2-1 and 3-2 deficits before Laine set up Oliver Bjorkstrand with four minutes left in the third to send the game to overtime. Laine also fired six shots on net, his best total yet in a game since joining the Jackets, and the 22-year-old has six goals and 10 points in 10 games with his new club.