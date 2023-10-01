Laine scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Sabres.
Centering a line between Kirill Marchenko and Emil Bemstrom, Laine found the back of the net in the first and second periods. The Blue Jackets are taking a long look at the possibility of using Laine at center during the regular season, and performances like this would seem to make that more likely to happen. The 25-year-old hasn't played more than 56 games in a season since 2018-19 due to injuries, but in the last two years for Columbus, he's maintained an 82-game scoring pace of 35 goals and 80 points.
