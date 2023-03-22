Laine picked up two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.

Both of Laine's assists came in the third period, setting up Emil Bemstrom and later Boone Jenner. Laine has recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in his last three games and 14 (five goals, nine assists) in his previous 10 contests. The 24-year-old winger is up to 22 goals and 30 assists through 55 games this season on Columbus' top line.