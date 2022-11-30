Laine (ankle) will travel with the Blue Jackets to Winnipeg ahead of Friday's game against the Jets, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Laine will test his ankle in practices before his status for Friday's contest is determined. He feels that his ankle is "doing pretty good" overall. Laine has missed Columbus' last seven games because of the injury. When he's ready to return, he's expected to serve in a top-six capacity.
