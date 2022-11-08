Laine was absent from Tuesday's practice because of an illness, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Columbus' next contest is Thursday against Philadelphia, so Laine has some time to rest before he's potentially in danger of missing a game. He has two goals and three points in six contests this season. That's not a great start to the campaign for him, but it didn't help matters that he suffered an elbow injury in his first game of the season and missed two weeks as a result.