Laine managed a power-play assist Thursday, but he also skated to a minus-3 rating in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The apple was Laine's first point in five games and he seems to be having a great deal of trouble adjusting defensively. Laine was on the ice for all three goals allowed in this latest contest and he's forced eight takeaways compared to 39 giveaways in as many games with the Blue Jackets this season. While Laine is not playing like the elite offensive producer we saw during his tenure with the Jets -- he registered 250 points through 306 games -- it's tough to bench him outright in most fantasy leagues. Be sure to explore all of your options at the forward position before sending him to the virtual pine.