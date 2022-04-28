Laine (upper body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.

Laine will miss his sixth straight game, and it seems unlikely at this point that he'll play in Friday's season finale versus the Penguins. If he doesn't play, he'll end the season with 26 goals and 56 points in 56 outings. The Finn is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason.