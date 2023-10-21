Laine (head) did not accompany the Blue Jackets to Minnesota for Saturday's game, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Laine had to leave Friday's game versus Calgary after taking a big hit to his head late in the game, courtesy of Rasmus Andersson. Laine has a goal and an assist in four games. He will not play against the Wild.
