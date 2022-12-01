Laine (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Laine has missed the last seven games with the injury and should be ready to return to the Columbus lineup Friday when they face his former team, the Jets. Laine has two goals and four points in eight games this season and will likely be reunited with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner on the top line.
