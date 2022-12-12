Laine contributed a goal and two assists in Sunday's 6-5 win against Los Angeles.

Laine extended his scoring streak to four games, bringing him up to eight goals and 13 points in 14 contests. He missed seven straight contests from Nov. 15-28 because of an ankle injury, and was also unavailable for six consecutive contests from Oct. 14-23 due to an elbow sprain. Now that he's finally healthy, he's on a roll, and the 24-year-old should continue to make regular offensive contributions so long as he can stay in the lineup.