Laine scored a goal on two shots and had seven PIM in a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Laine beat Chicago netminder Kevin Lankinen with a snap shot from the top of the right circle, breaking the ice just under seven minutes into the game. Laine has points in back-to-back contests (one goal, one assist) following his Feb. 8 benching against Carolina. The 22-year-old has lit the lamp four times in six games since being acquired from Winnipeg.
