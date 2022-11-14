Laine will miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle.
Laine was injured in Saturday's game against the Islanders. He has two goals and two assists in eight appearances this year. Emil Bemstrom took Laine's spot on the top line during Monday's practice, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
