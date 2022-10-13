Laine was placed on the injured reserve list with an elbow sprain.

Laine is expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks. He was hurt in the second period of Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Carolina. The timing of this injury is particularly unfortunate, not just because it happened at the start of the season, but also because it will deny Laine some valuable time to develop chemistry on a line with Johnny Gaudreau.