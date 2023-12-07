Laine (illness) did not accompany the team to New York and will miss Thursday's tilt versus the Islanders, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Laine also sat out Tuesday's game at home versus LA. Laine has struggled this season, as he has only five goals and seven points in 16 games. He was a healthy scratch Nov. 19 as head coach Pascal Vincent was not pleased with his game. The Blue Jackets return home Friday to take on the Blues and Laine's status is questionable at this time.