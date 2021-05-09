Laine dished out two assists and had one shot in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Laine took the puck hard to the net midway through the first period and centered to Cam Atkinson for an easy tap-in that got Columbus on the board. Laine also drew a secondary assist on Jack Roslovic's go-ahead goal in the latter stages of the third period. It was the first multi-point game in almost a month for Laine, who has gone 11 straight contests without a goal.