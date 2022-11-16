Laine (ankle) was put on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Laine is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle. He has two goals and four points in eight games this season. That's well below the scoring pace that's expected of Laine, but he hasn't had much of a chance to settle in this season. He suffered an elbow injury during Columbus' Oct. 12 season opener and wasn't able to return until Oct. 25. He then suffered his current injury Nov. 12.