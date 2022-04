Laine (upper body) will remain sidelined for Friday's season finale against the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

A seven-game absence heading into restricted free agency isn't what Laine envisioned, but he certainly built up his value before then by producing exactly one point per game in 56 appearances. The 24-year-old Finn will likely land a long-term deal this offseason, whether it's in Columbus or elsewhere due to an offer sheet or trade.