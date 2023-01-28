Laine notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

During his five-game point streak, Laine has a pair of goals and six assists. Four of his points in that span have come with the man advantage. The 24-year-old winger is up to 14 tallies, 16 helpers, eight power-play points, 124 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 34 appearances.