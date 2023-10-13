Laine scored a goal on five shots with two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Skating as the center on the Blue Jackets' top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Cole Sillinger, Laine was consistently dangerous but wasn't able to get a puck past Carter Hart until there was less than a minute left in the third period and Columbus had its goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Laine won only four of 10 faceoffs on the night, which suggests his conversion to center is still very much a work in progress, but if he keeps flashing chemistry with Gaudreau, the Jackets have little to lose by giving the experiment a real chance to work out.