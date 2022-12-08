Laine scored two goals in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Sabres.

Laine at least managed to salvage a nice performance out of his team's embarrassing defeat. He got the Blue Jackets on the board in the second after six unanswered Sabres goals in the first, then lit the lamp again in the third. Laine's second two-goal game in December has him up to six goals in 12 appearances this season. Even on an awful Columbus team, he's worth starting when healthy in most formats.