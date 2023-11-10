Laine (upper body) is back at practice in a contact jersey Friday, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch

Laine has missed the last nine games after he was injured in a 3-1 win over Calgary on Oct. 20. Laine has a goal and an assist in four games this season. He had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games with the Blue Jackets last season and had 26 goals and 56 points in the full 56-game season in 2021-22. He could return as early as Saturday in Detroit.