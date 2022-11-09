Laine (illness) was back on the ice Wednesday after having missed the previous session Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Laine will avoid missing any game action with his return to practice ahead of Thursday's clash with the Flyers. After missing six games due to injury in October, Laine has struggled to produce with just three points in six games. Still, the Finn should be capable of putting up 25-plus goals this year, which would be his sixth time hitting that threshold.