Laine (illness) was back on the ice Wednesday after having missed the previous session Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Laine will avoid missing any game action with his return to practice ahead of Thursday's clash with the Flyers. After missing six games due to injury in October, Laine has struggled to produce with just three points in six games. Still, the Finn should be capable of putting up 25-plus goals this year, which would be his sixth time hitting that threshold.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Misses practice with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Thrives in hometown•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Appears ahead of schedule•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Out 3-to-4 weeks with elbow injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Undergoing further tests Thursday•