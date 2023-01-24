Laine scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Laine was involved in all three goals, including both power-play markers in a span of 49 seconds in the second period. Since Jan. 10, the winger's offense has come alive to the tune of five goals and seven helpers in eight contests. He's up to 14 tallies, 14 helpers, seven power-play points, 116 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while filling a top-six role through 32 appearances.