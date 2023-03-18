Laine scored a goal and recorded an assist in a 7-4 loss to Anaheim on Friday.

Laine saw his six-game scoring streak end Thursday, but he bounced right back, giving him five goals and 10 points over his last eight outings. You'd have to go back to Feb. 10-11 to find the last time Laine was held off the scoresheet for two straight contests. The 24-year-old has provided 22 goals and 48 points in 53 appearances this season.