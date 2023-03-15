Laine provided a pair of assists and added six shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.
Laine linked up with Johnny Gaudreau for the Blue Jackets' first and last goals of the game. During his six-game point streak, Laine has four goals and four assists. The 24-year-old winger is up to 21 tallies, 25 helpers, 168 shots on net, 15 power-play points and a minus-13 rating through 51 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Scores power-play goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Two points against Seattle•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Three points in win over Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: First snipe in eight games•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Point streak at five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Generates helper Wednesday•