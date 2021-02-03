Laine failed to register a point and managed two shots, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

It was an inauspicious Columbus debut for the three-time 30-goal scorer, but coach John Tortorella showed immediate trust in Laine, and he led all Jackets forwards in ice time as the team tried to mount a comeback after falling behind 5-1. It could be a few games before Laine finds some chemistry with new linemates and gets comfortable in a new system, but it seems like he'll be given every chance to supply Columbus with the dynamic offensive threat it's been lacking since Artemi Panarin left for Broadway.